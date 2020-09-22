Avril's Lyme Disease Fundraiser

AVRIL LAVIGNE has announced a one-of-a-kind livestream benefit concert, set to take place on SATURDAY 10/24 at 5p (PT). The show will raise awareness and fund treatment for individuals affected by LYME DISEASE during this ongoing time of need. Having personally been affected by the disease, AVRIL is dedicated to making an impact in conquering this often debilitating illness that impacts millions worldwide.

She's set to perform a career spanning-set filled with her biggest hits, fan favorites and songs off her most recent studio album, HEAD ABOVE WATER, released via BMG. AVRIL will be joined by a collection of friends and musicians to be announced over the next few weeks. The one night only event presented by GLOBAL LYME ALLIANCE will be the only chance fans have to see her perform in 2020.



In a statement, LAVIGNE said, “I’m so excited for fans and friends from all over the world to join me and my very special guests for #FightLyme, which will benefit the LYME community.” “Go to www.AvrilLavigne.com and get your tickets – its going to be an evening to remember full of hope, great music, and exciting surprises! With your help, THE AVRIL LAVIGNE FOUNDATION and GLOBAL LYME ALLIANCE can continue to transform lives. Tune in and enjoy!”

100% of all proceeds from the concert will be donated to The AVRIL LAVIGNE FOUNDATION and GLOBAL LYME ALLIANCE, which supports people with LYME DISEASE, serious illness or disabilities. Through programs and grants, it provides prevention resources, funds treatment grants, and accelerates scientific research in order to provide hope and transform lives. Since its inception in 2010, the foundation, AVRIL and her fans around the world have been impacting lives for the better. Funds from this event will help those directly impacted individuals affected by the disease.

