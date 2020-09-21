3 honorees chosen

Country radio legend LARRY DANIELS, SKYVIEW NETWORKS co-founder JEANNE-MARIE CONDO and newsman JIM CROSS are the three broadcasters chosen to be inducted into the ARIZONA BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME for 2020. Due to the current pandemic, their induction will take place in the fall of 2021.

Country radio pioneer DANIELS (pictured with RONNIE MILSAP) spent nearly 30 years at KNIX/PHOENIX after stints at KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD, KMAK/FRESNO and other stations. Under his leadership, KNIX garnered seven CMA Station of the Year Awards, five ACM Station of the Year Awards, two BILLBOARD Radio Awards and three MARCONI Awards. He also won six BILLBOARD Radio Awards for Major Market Program Director of the Year. More recently, he worked as a sought-after Country radio consultant. He was inducted in 2007 into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME and received the COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) President’s Award in 2005.

After a career in media sales, CONDO helped start ARIZONA-based syndicator SKYVIEW NETWORKS in the 1990s. Over the next 25 years, she continued to build the network, where she remains EVP/GM. Across AMERICA, SKYVIEW programming airs on 9,000 stations.

CROSS has spent 40 years in broadcasting, 25 of those in ARIZONA, first at KAAA/KINGMAN and then KTAR/PHOENIX, where he has worked for the last 20 years as a reporter, historian and lead storyteller for the state’s biggest events.

