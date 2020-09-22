Warners Marks RSD

WARNER RECORDS and its affiliated label have announced exclusive RECORD STORE DAY vinyl releases from TEGAN & SARA and WALE,among others. The second part of the 13th annual indie store event takes place SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th.



The full set of releases include:

MARK SNOW, "Music From The X-Files: The Truth And The Light" glow-in-the-dark vinyl album in 4,500 copy limited edition. On vinyl for the first time, it features sections from the first three years of the acclaimed science fiction TV series by resident composer SNOW, with interspersed dialogue by the cast written by CHRIS CARTER.

TEGAN & SARA, "Tonight In The Dark We’re Seeing Colors" in violet and black splatter vinyl limited edition 5,500 copies worldwide. RSD exclusive recorded live from their "Hey, I’m Just Like You" tour.

"Music Inspired By 'Batman & Robin' (Music From and Inspired By The Motion Picture)": Two-LP set, one red, one blue vinyl discs, limited to 4,500 copies worldwide. Now available on vinyl for the first time since its 1997 release. Contains “The Batman Theme,” DANNY ELFMAN’s GRAMMY-winning Best Instrumental composition.

WALE, "Wow…That’s’ s Crazy" red vinyl album limited to 3,000 copies worldwide. First time on vinyl and features special guests RICK ROSS, MEEK MILL, BRYSON TILLER, JEREMIAH, BLACK and more. Vinyl edition includes exclusive track “Special,” featuring BIZNESS BOI, ADE, and AUGUST 08.

Find the complete list of RSD releases, go here.

