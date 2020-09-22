MINT

Former WILLIAM MORRIS ENDEAVOR agent C.J. STROCK joins former PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY members PATRICK MCAULIFF and PHIL EGENTHAL to form MINT TALENT GROUP, a booking agency and entertainment company.

It's the first agency formed during the COVID-era that brings together veteran agents from multiple major agencies. Founding agents include MADISON HOUSE's MARY ALLEN and CASSIE SIEGEL, PARADIGM's MICHAEL MORRIS and RYAN OWENS, ex-WME PETER WIEDERLIGHT and former CAA agent LOGAN HANDELSMAN.

The roster includes multiple GRAMMY winners, ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME inductees, and current festival headliners, including ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND, BLACKBERRY SMOKE, MAVIS STAPLES, ERASURE, STEPHEN MARLEY, and TAJ MAHAL.

In addition to booking a diverse roster of musical artists, the company will reach beyond the concert arena. MINT SPORTS will bring 'Sports To The Stage,' booking sports broadcast talent, athletes and coaches to connect with audiences and fans in unprecedented ways.

STROCK said, "I am thrilled that we have built a new business based on positive core human values for all parties involved in the MINT family. I am very proud of my partners, employees, and top to bottom across the music client roster and sports properties. Let’s go!”

MCAULIFF added, "The goal of MINT is to bring together great agents with amazing rosters so that both can thrive at a home that values the associate, agent and artist like family. The wealth of experience the MINT team brings to the group gives us the clout of a corporate without the limitations or boundaries."

As a safe return to concerts begins, MINT has created an artist committee called the HONOR SOCIETY made up of icons and artistic leaders who will help shape the direction of the agency. In exchange for their participation, MINT will make a charity donation from commissions earned from each artist in the HONOR SOCIETY to a cause or specific charitable partner of their choice. JAIMOE of the ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND commented, "It's nice to be at a place where the artist's voice is heard and we can use our livelihood to give back to worthy causes."

EGENTHAL concluded by saying, "At MINT, we are building a foundation that supports both artists and agents growth for the entirety of their careers...all the while carving out charitable and benevolent causes to support and empower with our efforts."

For press inquiries, please contact ADAM GROSS.

