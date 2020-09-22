National Independent Venue Association

MICHIGAN-based members of the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION have banded together to request the formation of the #SAVEMISTAGES relief fund from the state to ensure independent venues do not close their doors permanently. NIVA consists of over 3000 independently owned venues and promotional companies nationwide, including more than 70 in MICHIGAN alone, that have been closed since MARCH due to COVID-19 and resulting pandemic.

NIVA members have spent the past six months lobbying the federal government for meaningful aid. To date, this effort has not produced any funding to help secure the future of these venues.



Partner/GM of THE INTERSECTION in GRAND RAPIDS SCOTT HAMMONTREE commented, “While existing government assistance programs have helped other industries, they weren’t tailored to meet the needs of small businesses like ours that have zero revenue, enormous overhead and no visibility into when we can fully re-open. We have not had any concerts since MARCH 12th and it would appear we will not see any business until 2021 at best. Venues have a huge impact in their communities as employers and economic engines. Here in MICHIGAN, our NIVA members have a $667M annual impact on the state's economy.”



Said owner KEVIN ZINK of THE MACHINE SHOP in FLINT, said, “Our venue has hosted thousands of rock and country concerts for almost 19 years. The economic impact to this area goes well beyond our walls. The local restaurants, hotels, gas stations, etc., all benefit greatly from us bringing in people from hundreds of miles around, over 100 times per year. Our fundraising and charity work also benefits organizations locally and nationally. We have gone over six months by no fault of our own without any income or assistance. We need the #SAVEMISTAGES fund to be created in order to make it to the other side of this pandemic."



“Through no fault of our own our businesses remain shuttered. We are asking the state to step in and help save our businesses. If we close it will have a devastating effect on the economies in our communities,” said HAMMERTREE. A recent CHICAGO study showed that for every $1 spent on concert tickets another $12 is spent in our local economies.

