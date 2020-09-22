Roy Head

ROY HEAD, the HOUSTON singer whose biggest hits was "Treat Her Right" in 1965, passed away MONDAY morning at the age of 79.

The HOUSTON CHRONICLE called the song "a wild slice of GULF COAST R&B delivered by a manic, handsome, gritty-voiced country boy," crossing over to #2 on the pop charts that year, kept from the top spot by a BEATLES single. The song was featured prominently in QUENTIN TARANTINO's "Once Upon A Time In HOLLYWOOD."

One of the legends surrounding HEAD is that he was dragged away by ELVIS PRESLEY's bodyguards after biting the superstar in the ankle.

“I take what he says and divide by two,” his son, singer SUNDANCE HEAD, once said of his dad. “Then maybe something’s right with it.”

B.J. THOMAS earlier this summer said of HEAD, “When he was on, he was the greatest entertainer on the planet.”

ZZ TOP’s BILLY GIBBONS, who covered “Treat Her Right” on a recent solo album, described HEAD as “a contortionist and an acrobat and a volatile-y voiced singer.

"We were saddened to hear the news of his passing. He was a genuine TEXAS rock ’n’ soul phenomenon who had been one of our early.. and continuing inspirations.

"Of course, everybody loved his hit 'Treat Her Right' and we were delighted when word got back that he was happy about the version we included in our 'Perfectamundo' album. Talk about validation!

"What’s perhaps a bit less well known is the fact that ZZ TOP’s “Tush” partially appropriated its title from one of his b-sides. The follow-up to 'Treat Her Right' was 'You’re Almost Tuff' and the flip side was a blazing blues-rock instrumental titled 'Tush Hog,' attributed to the ROY HEAD TRIO.

"He will always be remembered for his music, his drive and the fact that, as he liked to put it, he was most happy when he was 'a-wigglin’ and a-gigglin’.'"

HEAD grew up the son of a sharecropper in CRYSTAL CITY, TX, where he used to sneak out at night and hear AFRICAN-AMERICAN farmers and sharecroppers sing.

HEAD's stage moves echoed the funky precision of JAMES BROWN, dropping into splits and executing cartwheels and somersaults from the stage. As a vocalist he hissed and growled like an alligator.

HEAD and his brand THE TRAITS followed “Treat Her Right” with another hit, “Apple Of My Eye.” Those three months represented his entire time in the Top 40.

HEAD constantly reinvented himself: A crooner in sequined jumpsuits; a suit-and-Stetson clad country singer. His smokey voice spanned genres. “I spent a lot of time fighting myself,” he said.

There are no announced funeral plans yet. HEAD leaves behind his wife CAROLYN, son SUNDANCE and daughter-in-law MISTY and their three children.

« see more Net News