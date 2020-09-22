New Study

With media consumption up as consumers spend more time at home due to COVID-19, many advertisers, content creators and broadcasters continue to find it difficult to measure the impact of live ad reads and organic brand mentions to show the effectiveness and value of specific TV and radio ad campaigns.

In its newly released report, VERITONE's Uplift Study found COVID-19 showed no negative impact thus far on advertising performance, as average campaign lift saw an average of 6.5% increase for both Q1 and Q2 of 2020.

Other key findings from the report that give us a glimpse into this future include:

Broadcast advertising can outperform digital advertising in driving traffic to advertisers’ websites – in fact, the average lift across the 250 broadcast advertising campaigns evaluated was 6.6%. When compared to the average clickthrough rate of leading digital tactics –– like display ads (.64%), FACEBOOK ads (.90%) and email marketing (2.6%).

Shorter spot lengths (those under 10 seconds) are nearly four times more likely to drive lift than longer 60-second spots. Shorter ads increase brand recall and ensure listeners capture all necessary information in the spot, especially the web call to action.

Time matters. During the day, morning and midday spots generate the most lift, while midweek –– especially THURSDAYS –– is best during the week. Mid-month proves to be the sweet spot for maximizing lift, as weeks two and three saw higher lift than the first and last weeks of the month.

Live reads are two times more effective at driving responses than prerecorded spots –– particularly in large markets, where live reads are 12 times more effective than those in medium markets, and during midday, when live reads were three times more effective in generating lift than prerecorded spots.

