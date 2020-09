No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database TUESDAY morning (9/22).

WADV RADIO, INC. requested an extension of its Silent STA for WADV-A/LEBVANON, PA due to transmitter problems.

And EMPIRE BROADCASTING CORP. has closed on the sale of KLIV-A/SAN JOSE to PHAM RADIO COMMUNICATION LLC for $100,000.

