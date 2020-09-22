September 29th

HILLARY CLINTON's previously-announced podcast for the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK (NET NEWS 2/28) now has a title and starting date with the announcement that "YOU AND ME BOTH WITH HILLARY CLINTON" will debut on SEPTEMBER 29th. The 24-episode podcast will feature interviews with the former Secretary of State and presidential candidate and guests including SARAH COOPER, GLORIA STEINEM, STACEY ABRAMS, AMINATOU SOW and ANN FRIEDMAN, SAMIN NOSRAT, PATTON OSWALT, and TAN FRANCE.

“I’m excited to bring these eye-opening, powerful, sometimes hilarious conversations to the forefront and open up new avenues of discussion with some of the people I find most fascinating,” said CLINTON. “This podcast is a chance to talk about subjects that are too often overlooked and share the inspiration and education I’ve gotten from my guests.”



“HILLARY, being the first woman on the ballot in a general election for president, is one of the great political leaders of our time, and we are delighted to partner with her on this project,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “‘YOU AND ME BOTH’ will provide listeners with an astute, nuanced look at what’s happening in the world right now -- and HILLARY is the perfect moderator for those discussions. We’re excited to incorporate her voice and unique perspective into the ever-expanding library of iHEARTRADIO Originals.”

