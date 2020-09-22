Jake Gosling Signs

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING signs a new exclusive publishing deal with GRAMMY AWARD-nominated English songwriter and producer JAKE GOSLING. The new worldwide deal, effective immediately, will cover GOSLING’s future works.

"I am super excited to be teaming up with CONCORD. They really understood my vision. Having known the team in ANNA, HARRI and KIM, I am so pleased to be working alongside them and looking forward to what the future holds,” said GOSLING.





JAKE GOSLING signing contract (l-r) A-LIST MANAGEMENT's CYRUS ALAMOUTI, JOHN WOOLF, GOSLING, CONCORD's KIM FRANKIEWICZ, HARRI DAVIES, and SGD LAW's SEAN CASSIDY.

