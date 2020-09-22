Kaplan (Photo: NBC Sports Chicago)

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO morning co-host DAVID KAPLAN plans to raise awareness for BERNIE'S BOOK BANK with a 29-mile walk next TUESDAY (9/29). The "WALK AS ONE" charity walk will start at the Ohio St. Bridge and head out to HIGHLAND PARK, IL, drawing attention to the charity that provides feee books to under-served children up to sixth grade.



KAPLAN, who co-hosts 7-10a (CT) with JONATHAN HOOD and will be accompanied by BERNIE'S BOOK BANK CEO DARRIN UTYNEK and fans, said, “Now more than ever we all have to come together, and I am so excited to undertake this challenge while benefitting an amazing charity. BERNIE’S BOOK BANK helps thousands of under-served children throughout the area receive quality reading and learning materials. Although walking 29 miles may seem like a long way, I know it will help so many and makes it a challenge well worth undertaking.”



“DAVID KAPLAN’s vision to ‘unite’ CHICAGO fundamentally aligns with BERNIE’S BOOK BANK’s belief that all children have the right to literacy, and owning books empowers children to read their way to a better life,” added UTYNEK. “Together we will 'Walk As One' for unity in CHICAGO; BERNIE’S BOOK BANK will not stop until all children have access to quality reading materials including books that act as ‘mirrors and windows’ to strengthen diverse perspectives. We are grateful to DAVID, ESPN 1000 and all those who have supported us in this incredible event.”

