Updated List

TODAY's revamp of ROLLING STONE's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, with the addition of 154 new entries, is being accompanied by a podcast examining the changes to the list, originally published in 2003 and last revised in 2012. The podcast, produced in conjunction with AMAZON MUSIC, is starting with individual episodes on ten albums with interesting back stories from the new 500 list.

“We’re excited to share this newly reimagined list with music fans everywhere and to partner with AMAZON MUSIC on a podcast that will bring the list to life and provide more insight into what makes these albums so iconic,” said ROLLING STONE Pres./COO GUS WENNER. “Special thanks to the team at ROLLING STONE, and particularly BRITTANY SPANOS, who worked so hard on putting this list together.”

The new list was created from Top 50 Albums lists received from more than 300 artists, producers, critics, and industry figures. Among the artists involved were BEYONCÉ, TAYLOR SWIFT, BILLIE EILISH, H.E.R., TIERRA WHACK, LINDSEY JORDAN of SNAIL MAIL, ADAM CLAYTON and THE EDGE of U2, RAEKWON of the WU-TANG CLAN, GENE SIMMONS, and STEVIE NICKS.

Find the new list here.

