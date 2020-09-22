-
NFL Play-by-Play Now Available To SiriusXM Streaming-Only Subscribers
September 22, 2020 at 9:00 AM (PT)
Subscribers to SIRIUSXM's streaming-only Premier service will now have access to NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE game broadcasts and SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO under an expansion of the league's deal.
Under the expanded deal, Premier subscribers will have access to the individual channels devoted to each team; games are also available on demand for a limited time afterwards.
