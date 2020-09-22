Goldstein

A lot of podcasts peter out after a few episodes. Others last a long time before coming to an end, while still others keep going, sometimes to continued success, sometimes well past their expiration date. How can podcasters know whether it's time to cut bait or to soldier on?

That's the topic of the latest AM/FM/PODCAST column by AMPLIFI MEDIA's STEVE GOLDSTEIN at ALL ACCESS. In the column, GOLDSTEIN reveals six signs it's time to end or change your podcasts, if, that is, it's time at all.

Read "How to Know When to Pull The Plug on Your Podcast" by clicking here.

