New Podcast

Venture capital firm ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ (a16z), headed by NETSCAPE co-founder MARC ANDREESSEN and former NETSCAPE and OPSWARE executive BEN HOROWITZ, is launching a new podcast TODAY (9/22) on how biology and technology are shaping the future. "BIO EATS WORLD" is hosted by HANNE WINARSKY and Dr. LAUREN RICHARDSON.

The show will post two shows each week, with the first focusing on "big trends" and the second, "Journal Club," offering a deeper dive into scientific articles.

