Free Speech Honored

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has unveiled a campaign to celebrate AMERICA's First Amendment. The campaign is hosted at WeAreBroadcasters.com/FirstAmendment and includes a toolkit with on-air and digital material plus talking points and social media posts; this week is the 231st anniversary of Congressional passage of the First Amendment and 11 others, with ten ultimately ratified by the states and adopted as the Bill of Rights.

“AMERICA’s founders, in their infinite wisdom, understood that our country could not long survive without a free press that could report the facts and deliver their opinions without fear or favor,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “NAB celebrates this enduring principle that has kept our communities informed and engaged since our nation’s early days, and we honor the ongoing work of the press in preserving our democracy.”

