UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS’ nationally syndicated "Life With LINDSAY," hosted by LINDSAY COCHRANE, can now be heard on ALPHA MEDIA Country WCCQ in the CHICAGO area. Her show, part of UNITED STATIONS' "Daypart on Demand" service, features entertaining glimpses into her life, along with day-to-day observations, opportunities, challenges and rewards of being a woman in today’s world, while allowing affiliates to schedule music in between. COCHRANE has previously been heard in DALLAS, PITTSBURGH and NASHVILLE.

“Almost eight million people in the CHICAGO area have stories to tell, and I’m looking forward to hearing the common experiences that unite us, the funny moments that define us, and the serious stuff that makes us stronger together," said COCHRANE. "I’m grateful to ALPHA MEDIA, WCCQ Market Manager BRIAN FOSTER and Content Director ROY GREGORY. This is the beginning of some beautiful friendships.”

