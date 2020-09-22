Chideya

The CALIFORNIA REGIONAL NEWS HUB -- SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES, SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW/SANTA MONICA, and KQED INC. News-Talk KQED-F/SAN FRANCISCO -- is debuting a limited-run audio series offering news "by and for Black women and women of color."

"OUR BODY POLITIC" will be hosted by journalist and author FARAI CHIDEYA and will premiere SEPTEMBER 25th. The show, which will also feature THE 19TH Editor-at-Large ERRIN HAINES as a regular contributor to the show's political coverage, is being produced by LANTIGUA WILLIAMS & CO. for the news consortium, which is syndicating the weekly show. Listeners will be able to participate by using a proprietary technology called SPEAK to offer their thoughts on the show topics.



“This is our time to vote, to live, to thrive amid the chaos of AMERICA,” said CHIDEYA. “People are in such deep pain but also filled with passion. Black women and women of color disproportionately do the unpaid civic labor of standing up for rights that benefit us all -- full and fair voting rights; equitable housing policy; desegregation of workplaces. Women of color come from many different races, income brackets, cultural and religious backgrounds, as well as different political party affiliations. We are not an afterthought in politics, but a key driver of the future of this nation.”



KPCC will air the show on SATURDAYS at 4p (PT), with KQED airing it on SATURDAYS at 6p and KCRW SUNDAYS at 9a.

