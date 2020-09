New Talent

On WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 7th at 5p ET four new signings to ELEKTRA will be doing a special showcase to introduce themselves to the Triple A community.

The showcase is in association with JACK BARTON ENT. and will feature BENDIGO FLETCHER, JC STEWART, MADDIE MEDLEY and PRATEEK KUHAD.

