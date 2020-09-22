Recording artist and 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARD nominee MACHINE GUN KELLY will perform his first US concert of 2020 on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1st. He will play his forthcoming album TICKETS TO MY DOWNFALL in its entirety from the legendary ROXY stage, with special guest TRAVIS BARKER. The performance will be the first time his MTV VMA winning "Bloody Valentine" will be played on a concert venue stage. On THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8th, he will perform HOTEL DIABLO, his 2019 album which features hits including “I Think I’m Okay” and “Hollywood Whore.” Both shows will begin at 9:00p EST/6:00p PST.



Tickets will be available starting at 12a EST on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th, at https://MGK.NOCAPSHOWS.COM and will be $15 per show/$26.99 for a 2 Show Package. Fans will also have the option to add exclusive MGK x ROXY Event Merchandise to their purchases. Directions to the stream will be sent to ticket holders via email after purchase.

NOCAP, the brainchild of ROXY THEATER co-owner and musician CISCO ADLER along with an all-star list of partners in the music and tech industries, is both a platform and promoter of venue-based livestream concerts giving fans around the world access to intimate live performances with unlimited capacity. For more info click here.

