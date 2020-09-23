Mr. Ed Lambert -- R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS is deeply saddened to report the passing of legendary radio programmer MR. ED LAMBERT, TODAY (9/22) following a courageous battle with cancer, over the last few years.

ED's long career included programming KHKS/DALLAS, WZEE (Z104)/MADISON, KWOD/SACRAMENTO, as well as on-air at KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS. His last programming post was OM at BEND RADIO GROUP, BEND, OR where he oversaw Country KSJJ and the rest of the cluster.

He is survived by his wife, APRIL and many friends. Services will be in SACRAMENTO, his hometown, at ST. MARYs CEMETERY, tentatively set for OCTOBER, 1. Time TBA.

CUMULUS EVP Content/Audience BRIAN PHILIPS told ALL ACCESS, "I was the PD at KDWB and BILLY BRILL suggested I speak to ED ... and instantly I recognized his talent. Laughed constantly and he was the exception to so many rules. The ED who I spoke with over the last 18 months was one of the bravest and life affirming people I know. He told me he made all of the nurses laugh. As well as I knew ED, I didn't know him as well as I got to know him when he got sick. ED's should and decency and spirit came shining through in or conversations. I will miss those conversations so much -- not sure they did much for him but they were so good for me. An optimist even when he knew the odds were terrifically stacked against him."

BRIAN, BILLY JOEL, ED LAMBERT:

BEASLEY/CHARLOTTE OM JOHN REYNOLDS, who was ED's APD/MD at WZEE and KHKS, told ALL ACCESS, "I’m so sad to hear this. ED's loss just breaks my heart! I was very fortunate to have met ED and had the opportunity to work alongside him for many years. He was a big influence in my life and my career and he will never be forgotten. I’ll keep ED, APRIL and his family in my prayers. This is a very sad day to have lost such a smart, funny and great friend."

KSJJ afternoon personality DAVE SHOLIN commented to ALL ACCESS, "One of my joys of life is that ED and I were pals for decades and we got the chance to work together at BEND RADIO GROUP. No one matched his competitive drive to win -- he was so positive and loved life and lived it to the max. A world traveler, ED was one of a kind. When he left KSJJ we put a note on his door: WWED -- 'What Would Ed Do?' -- He had a big passion for radio, the music and the artists and his family and friends. We will always miss you, ED."

Former record promotion exec at COLUMBIA and CAPITOL, BURT BAUMGARTNER recalled, "ED was the nicest and friendliest radio loving guy ever. A big adventurer and travelled all over the world. Both of us are from SACRAMENTO and we were pals for decades no matter what happens."

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER noted, "Indeed, ED was one of the funniest people ever. Every station that ED worked at was on fire because of his skill and expertise -- he was a radio programming warrior who really loved the business and his staffs and really could plug into his audience's specific needs. They don't make them like that any more. GOD bless you, ED."

You can see photos of ED on his FACEBOOK page.

