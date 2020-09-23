Block (Photo: Katie Kauss)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has signed viral sensation PRISCILLA BLOCK to a record deal. BLOCK's new song, "Just About Over You," which she co-wrote with EMILY KROLL and SARAH JONES, was released independently and financed by her fanbase after they heard her play the song on her socials. It rose to the top of the all genre iTUNES chart, and will go for airplay at Country radio starting MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th via MERCURY NASHVILLE/INDENT RECORDS.

“All of us at UMG are beyond thrilled that PRISCILLA has decided to join our family,” said UMG NASHVILLE CEO & Chairman MIKE DUNGAN. “With a massive fan base already in place, we are excited to take her and her music to the universe!”

