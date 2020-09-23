-
WMGQ (Magic 98.3)-WCTC/New Brunswick, NJ Raise Funds For Children's Specialized Hospital In Radiothon
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WMGQ (MAGIC 98.3) and News-Talk WCTC-A/NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ raised ove $13,000 for CHILDREN'S SPECIALIZED HOSPITAL, the local CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK hospital, in their first annual "Give Hope Radiothon" on SEPTEMBER 10th.
The funds were raised for CSH's COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, helping fill the budget gap left by additional measures the hospital may need to take in the pandemic and the expansion of its telehealth program.
