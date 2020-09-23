Radiothon

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WMGQ (MAGIC 98.3) and News-Talk WCTC-A/NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ raised ove $13,000 for CHILDREN'S SPECIALIZED HOSPITAL, the local CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK hospital, in their first annual "Give Hope Radiothon" on SEPTEMBER 10th.

The funds were raised for CSH's COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, helping fill the budget gap left by additional measures the hospital may need to take in the pandemic and the expansion of its telehealth program.

Magic 98.3's Joel Katz

