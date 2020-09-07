PromoSuite Mail

PROMOSUITE has launched its newest product, PROMOSUITE MAIL, designed to connect radio promotions, digital and news teams to send content-rich emails with speed, accuracy and increased engagement.

PROMOSUITE co-founder/CEO ROCCO MACZI commented, "Our LISTENEREMAIL system has literally sent out billions of emails on behalf of radio stations over the last 20 years. We're excited to relaunch as PROMOSUITE MIAL and continue our tradition of helping radio stations communicate with their listeners and grow their interactive revenue."

PROMOSUITE MAIL works seamlessly with PROMOSUITE NEXT, a promotions management system currently in use at over 2500 radio stations across NORTH AMERICA. Users of both platforms can build one unified listener database, engaging them in online and on-air contesting, promotional messages and news content.

Added PROMOSUITE co-founder/DTO CHRIS BUNGO, "Our development team did a great job combining our proven database and delivery acumen with modern architecture. The result is a newly relaunched PROMOSUITE MAIL product that will be incredibly easy to use, save our clients' time and still deliver dependable results."

To demo PROMOSUITE MAIL, please send an email to sales@promosuite.com or call (212) 509-1200.

