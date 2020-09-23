Mason

DICKEY BROADCASTING Sports WCNN-A-W229AG (680 THE FAN) and Sports WFOM-A-W292EV (XTRA 106.3) host and former GEORGIA quarterback HUTSON MASON is adding duties as host of SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK's new SATURDAY morning 7-8a (ET) "GAME DAY WITH HUTSON MASON."

MASON, who also serves as an analyst for SEC NETWORK, was part of the reorganization at THE FAN this week, moving from XTRA 106.3 to co-host of the 1-3p (ET) show on THE FAN with BUCK BELUE and TUG COWART. THE FAN (and XTRA 106.3, which is simulcasting THE FAN for now) will also air MASON's new network show.

