Sold

The price for CRISTA MINISTRIES' sale of Contemporary Christian KFMK (SPIRIT 105.9)/ROUND ROCK-AUSTIN, TX to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is $6 million. The price was not disclosed when the sale was announced YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 9/22). The deal includes a network affiliation agreement before closing with EMF's K-LOVE network, starting NOVEMBER 1st.

In other filings with the FCC, SALEM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION is selling Spanish Religion WKAT-A-W270CV (RADIO LUZ)/MIAMI to NELSON VOLTAIRE's RADIO PIMENT BOUK, INC. for $3.5 million plus an LMA commencing OCTOBER 1st and a license in perpetuity to use SALEM's "RADIO LUZ" trademark in conjunction with operation of the station.

SUSAN E. MCKENNEY is selling her 50% interest in FUN MEDIA GROUP, INC., licensee of WAFN-F/ARAB, AL, to 50% partner LOUIS MICHAEL ANZEK for $250,000 as part of a court settlement.

Filing for STAs were MRP COMMUNICATIONS AND CONSULTING, LLC (WVBF-A/MIDDLEBOROUGH CENTER, MA, reduced power due to storm damage); REDROCK BROADCASTING, INC. (KUTQ/LA VERKIN, UT, operation after late license renewal application); and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BILLINGS LICENSE, LLC (KBUL-A/BILLINGS, MT, 50% power at night due to problems with directional antenna system).

MEKADDESH GROUP CORPORATION has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KZAM/PLEASANT VALLEY, TX due to lack of access to its transmitter site.

And LA ZETA 95.7 INC. has closed on the swap of Spanish Hits KETU-A (LA DIFERENTE)/CATOOSA-TULSA, OK and $10,000 to RADIO LAS AMERICAS ARKANSAS, LLC for Regional Mexican KLTK-A (LAS AMERICAS 1140 AM)/CENTERTON-FAYETTEVILLE, AR.

