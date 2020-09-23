Jones

ALLISON JONES has been promoted to Executive VP/A&R at BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG), where she has worked for 12 years, most recently as Senior VP/A&R. In her new role, JONES will continue to lead all A&R efforts for the entire BMLG roster.

“ALLISON JONES is one of those extremely rare A&R executives who just knows when it comes to great artists and great songs,” said BMLG Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. “Our success together has left an indelible mark on this era of Country music. She continually blows my mind at her knowledge of what’s going on in the marketplace, where the great songs and songwriters are and what new artists are circling. It’s extremely rare that I can bring up a new song or new artist that she doesn’t already know about … Nobody better.”

“I’ve worked with SCOTT since 1997 when we were part of the original team to open DREAMWORKS NASHVILLE, and I’m beyond grateful that he asked me to join his history-making BIG MACHINE team 12 years ago,” said JONES. “I would not be the executive that I am today without his leadership, mentorship and faith in me. I’m so honored to represent our incredible roster of artists and crazy proud of all that we’ve accomplished. I’ve never been more passionate about discovering and developing new talent while continuing to champion our established artists throughout their careers.”

Prior to joining BMLG, JONES was VP, A&R at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE, with prior A&R stints at DREAMWORKS NASHVILLE, GIANT RECORDS and BNA RECORDS/RCA.

