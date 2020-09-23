Taylor (l), Leary (r)

HUBBARD RADIO Country WIRK (NEW COUNTRY 103.1)/WEST PALM BEACH, FL morning hosts TIM LEARY and CHELSEA TAYLOR recently hosted a virtual donation drive for PALM BEACH COUNTY FOOD BANK. The drive raised $6,800, enough money to buy 20,400 meals for locals in need. LEARY and TAYLOR came up with the idea for the drive during an on-air conversation, and surpassed their original goal of $2,000 after receiving generous donations from listeners and local businesses.

“The drive turned around in 24 hours, so we set a goal for $2,000 to help contribute,” said LEARY. “Then we got a call from HICKS and MOTTO law firm, who said they were matching our goal with another $2,000! It was awesome to see the community come together to help buy meals for the food bank!”

“It was so different doing a food drive virtually,” said TAYLOR. “But our listeners are so cool, and so giving, it was just amazing to see such support!”

