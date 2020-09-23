Upcoming Virtual Event

COLUMBIA RECORDS will hold a “COMMUNITY CONCERT & CONVERSATION” with the NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE live on COLUMBIA’s YOUTUBE page FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 25th at 8:30p (ET). The virtual event is being sponsored by VISA.

YVONNE ORJI will host and the event will feature thought leaders speaking with artists about the state of our community. There will also be performances and appearances by NELLY, 24KGOLDN, STAYSOLIDROCKY, RILEYY LANEZ, COCHISE, and others.

COLUMBIA RECORDS SVP/Brand Partnerships JENNIFER FROMMER said, “COLUMBIA RECORDS is a family, from our colleagues, to our artists, and their families. We are continuously striving for peace, harmony, and equality across our endeavors as music plays an extraordinary role in healing and bringing people together.

“We devised “COMMUNITY CONCERT & CONVERSATION” to not only elicit thoughtful and helpful conversation surrounding the impact of COVID-19 on the African American community, but to lean into COLUMBIA RECORD’s legacy in supporting social change through music. We are grateful to our partners, THE NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE and VISA for their brave support and vision.”

THE NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE Pres./CEO MARC H. MORIAL added, "Artists, particularly musical artists, have played a vital role in shaping social justice and civil rights since our nation’s founding.

"We’re honored to join SONY and COLUMBIA RECORDS in upholding this distinguished legacy, and grateful to VISA for its ongoing support. We look forward to a dynamic and productive dialogue.”

VISA INC. SVP/North American Marketing MARY ANN REILLY said, “We are thrilled to be supporting such an important effort to spotlight the recovery and resiliency of the Black community, including entrepreneurs who continue to shoulder a greater impact from COVID-19.

"VISA is committed to authentic partnerships, uplifting small businesses everywhere, and utilizing our resources to support the communities where we live and do business.”

“COMMUNITY CONCERT & CONVERSATION” was created to advocate for the economic and social justice of Black Americans and other minority communities and to raise awareness of the disproportionate rate at which COVID-19 continues to impact these communities, especially the impact on small businesses

To watch and listen to the event live visit here.

