Coming To Spotify

Celebrity researcher Dr. BRENÉ BROWN has inked a multi-year partnership deal with SPOTIFY and PARCAST to launch a new show exclusively for SPOTIFY and to move her current podcast "UNOCKING US" from CADENCE13 to SPOTIFY in JANUARY 2021. The new show, "DARE TO LEAD," will debut OCTOBER 19th and will post weekly.

BROWN said, “I've partnered with SPOTIFY because I wanted a home for both podcasts, and I wanted it to be a place that felt collaborative, creative, adventurous, and full of music -- like my actual house, where you’d find guitar stands in every room and framed pictures of everyone from WILLIE NELSON and ARETHA FRANKLIN to FREDDY FENDER, MICK JAGGER, and ANGUS YOUNG hanging on my walls. It was also very important to me to build a podcast home where people could continue to listen for free.”

