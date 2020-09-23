Debuts This Weekend

BBC WORLD SERVICE and OZY MEDIA are launching a new seven-episode political podcast and radio series, "WHEN KATTY MET CARLOS," co-hosted by BBC WORLD NEWS AMERICA anchor KATTY KAY and OZY MEDIA co-founder CARLOS WATSON. The podcast will examine the issues facing AMERICA and its future; it will debut FRIDAY (9/25) as a podcast and SUNDAY (9/27) as a BBC WORLD SERVICE radio series.

KAY said, “This year offers Americans an unusually stark choice to chart their course for the next generation and beyond. We'll be talking politics, but this isn't a traditional political podcast. It's a chance to dig deep into what people are thinking beyond the frenzied day-to-day politics of an election year and the covid crisis."



WATSON added, “The U.S. is having a debate across all aspects of society: racial bias, law and order, health the economy, how we live and function in a society facing big questions. Long running themes, which are coming together like never before this time around. We are looking at the politics now reshaping everyday life, how we live together, and what we can learn, if we only talked. That’s what me, KATTY and our guests are going to do -- talk. Different perspectives, hopefully offering something new to say.”

