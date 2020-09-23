Nominations Revealed

Nominations were revealed TODAY (9/23) for the "2020 CMT Music Awards," airing on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21st at 8p (ET). Select nominations were revealed on INSTAGRAM reels which can be watched here. ASHLEY MCBRYDE, DAN + SHAY, KELSEA BALLERINI, LUKE COMBS, SAM HUNT and THOMAS RHETT will all compete for the most accolades of the evening, each with three nominations spanning “Video of the Year,” “Female Video of the Year” and “Male Video of the Year.” Other artists with multiple nominations include KANE BROWN, LITTLE BIG TOWN, MIRANDA LAMBERT, OLD DOMINION and THE CHICKS, who return with their first CMT nomination since 2007.

The show will air on CMT with a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK, POP TV and TV LAND. Each winner is selected by fans, with voting now open at vote.cmt.com, and closing on MONDAY, OCTOBER 12th at 12p (ET).

View the full list of nominees below:

Video Of The Year

ASHLEY MCBRYDE - “One Night Standards”

BLANCO BROWN - “The Git Up”

CARRIE UNDERWOOD - “Drinking Alone”

DAN + SHAY - “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

KEITH URBAN - “Polaroid”

KELSEA BALLERINI - “Homecoming Queen?”

LITTLE BIG TOWN - “Sugar Coat”

LUKE COMBS - “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

MIRANDA LAMBERT - “Bluebird”

OLD DOMINION - “Some People Do”

SAM HUNT - “Hard To Forget”

TANYA TUCKER - “Bring My Flowers Now”

THE CHICKS -“Gaslighter”

THOMAS RHETT - “Remember You Young”

Female Video Of The Year

ASHLEY MCBRYDE - “One Night Standards”

CARRIE UNDERWOOD - “Drinking Alone”

GABBY BARRETT - “I Hope”

KELSEA BALLERINI - “Homecoming Queen?”

MAREN MORRIS - “The Bones”

MIRANDA LAMBERT - “Bluebird”

Male Video Of The Year

LUKE BRYAN - “One Margarita”

LUKE COMBS - “Even Though I’m Leaving”

MORGAN WALLEN - “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”

SAM HUNT - “Hard To Forget”

THOMAS RHETT - “Remember You Young”

Group Video Of The Year

LADY A - “Champagne Night”

LITTLE BIG TOWN - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

MIDLAND - “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From THE PALOMINO)”

OLD DOMINION - “One Man Band”

THE CHICKS - “Gaslighter”

THE HIGHWOMEN - “Crowded Table”

Duo Video Of The Year

BROTHERS OSBORNE - “All Night (Studio Performance)”

DAN + SHAY - “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE - “Blessings”

LOCASH - “One Big Country Song”

MADDIE & TAE - “Die From A Broken Heart”

Breakthrough Video Of The Year

BLANCO BROWN - “The Git Up”

CAYLEE HAMMACK - “Family Tree”

GABBY BARRETT - “I Hope”

INGRID ANDRESS - “More Hearts Than Mine”

RILEY GREEN - “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

TRAVIS DENNING - “After A Few”

Collaborative Video Of The Year

BLAKE SHELTON with GWEN STEFANI - “Nobody But You”

CARLY PEARCE and LEE BRICE - “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

DAN + SHAY and JUSTIN BIEBER - “10,000 Hours”

KANE BROWN featuring NELLY - “Cool Again”

MARSHMELLO and KANE BROWN - “One Thing Right”

THOMAS RHETT featuring JON PARDI - “Beer Can’t Fix”

CMT Performance Of The Year

From CMT "Artists Of The Year": ASHLEY MCBRYDE - “One Night Standards”

From CMT "Crossroads": BROOKS & DUNN and LUKE COMBS - “Brand New Man”

From CMT "Artists Of The Year": CHRIS YOUNG - “Drowning”

From CMT "Crossroads": HALSEY and KELSEA BALLERINI - “Graveyard”

From CMT "Artists Of The Year": SAM HUNT - “Fancy”

From CMT "Crossroads": SHERYL CROW and CHRIS STAPLETON - “Tell Me When It’s Over”

