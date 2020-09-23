Thursday

The next EDISON RESEARCH INFINITE DIAL Lunchtime Webinar will look at the different demographic profiles of P1 listeners for eight different radio formats..



EDISON's LAURA IVEY will present "Radio Listener Profiles: An INFINITE DIAL Report." on THURSDAY (9/24) at 1p (ET). The Zoom webinar will use EDISON and TRITON DIGITAL's INFINITE DIAL data to analyze listener behaviors..



Register for the webinar here.

« see more Net News