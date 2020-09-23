Hahn

DEMOCRATIC PARTY activist and FOX NEWS commentator CHRIS HAHN's syndicated talk show via KRANTZ MEDIA GROUP (KMG) NETWORKS has been added to the weekend lineup at RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK. HAHN's show will air SUNDAYS 4-5p (ET).

“I am excited to bring my SUNDAY show to WABC, the nation’s leading talk radio station,” said HAHN. “My show is part of the national conversation on the issues of our day, and it thrills me to engage the WABC audience with a strong progressive voice.”

"Having CHRIS as a part of the weekend lineup helps us deliver on our goal of presenting both sides of the story," said PD DAVE LABROZZI. “CHRIS’s background, insight, and compelling conversation are now an integral part of our weekend programming."

“CHRIS started doing weekly slots on WABC as part of their impactful and important Covid-19 programming, both on his own and with other WABC personalities, such as CURTIS & JULIET and BERNIE & SID IN THE MORNING,” said KMG CEO GARY KRANTZ. “WABC immediately saw the opportunity to have CHRIS’s unique voice as part of their regular programming. Thanks to WABC’s CHAD LOPEZ, DAVE LABROZZI, and GLENN TACINELLI for this great opportunity.”

