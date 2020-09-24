Beth Bacall

In this week's SHE PREP column in ALL ACCESS, BETH BACALL drills down on the inevitable conversation that's happening all around the world about homeschooling.

BACALL writes, 'Like many other women and moms, I’ve been chatting on Zoom with my friends, hearing about their experiences with the COVID-impacted back-to-school season, and their heartfelt understanding of the difficulties and daily victories. My conclusion? COVID sucks, but women are the best.'

Read this week's column here.

« see more Net News