SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING Chairman/CEO JON PLATT has been named to the board of trustees for the prestigious BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC. PLATT’s term begins OCTOBER 1st.

Commented BERKLEE President ROGER H. BROWN, “We’re looking forward to having JON PLATT serve on the board of trustees. He is a visionary who brings strong leadership and business expertise that are essential in connecting our students to the ever-evolving music industry.”

PLATT is widely considered a creative executive, credited for bringing hip-hop music to dominance in the music publishing industry by elevating how R&B and hip-hop artists are respected and compensated as songwriters. Throughout his career, he has signed and collaborated with prominent songwriters including JAY-Z, BEYONCE, DRAKE, KANYE WEST, PHARRELL WILLIAMS, RIHANNA and USHER, among many others.

PLATT previously served as Chairman/CEO of WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC PUBLISHING and led the company’s turnaround. He also worked for 17 years at EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING. PLATT has received numerous honors including SESAC’s VISIONARY AWARD, MOREHOUSE COLLEGE’s CANDLE AWARD, and CITY OF HOPE’s prestigious SPIRIT OF LIFE AWARD. In 2005, he launched the BIG JON PLATT SCHOLARSHIP OROGRAM for high school students from his hometown of DENVER, CO, to attend college.

