New Shows

This week's iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK additions include a companion podcast to an HBO MAX true crime series, a scripted "political thriller" for teens, and a series on "history-making women."

The new additions include "THE MURDERS AT WHITE HOUSE FARM: THE PODCAST," hosted by LAUREN BRIGH PACHECO, a companion podcast to the HBO MAX series on the murder of five family members near a village in ENGLAND 30 years ago; the teen drama "DAUGHTERS OF DC," about prep students who discover a global conspiracy; and "WHAT'S HER STORY WITH SAM & AMY," hosted by entrepreneurs SAMANTHA ETTUS and AMY NELSON with guests like ABBY WAMBACH, GLORIA STEINEM, and many others.

