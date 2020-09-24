Charese Fruge, Thea Mitchem

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE sits down with iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Programming THEA MITCHEM, who currently oversees over 35 stations in NEW YORK, CHICAGO, PHILADELPHIA, BOSTON, WASHINGTON D.C. and BALTIMORE. She is also the day-to-day PD for WWPR (POWER 105)/NEW YORK, home of the nationally syndicated morning show “THE BREAKFAST CLUB,” with DJ ENVY, ANGELA YEE and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD. To call her one of the most influential women in radio is an understatement.

Discussing some of the things that she's had to deal over the course of her career, MITCHEM said, “I’ve faced them all, from competitive challenges, internal business challenges, gender and racial bias challenges, the challenges that come from the changing landscape of our business and market dynamic evolutions.” “The lens you choose to look at those challenges through is crucial. I look at challenges as opportunities and focus on what I can control and influence. By nature, I’m a self-assured problem solver. Therefore, before I act, I always self-reflect and make sure I’m leading with purpose and resolve for the right reasons and not ego. I believe it’s important to not just assess the challenge but educate and strategize before you act. Sometimes you can do that in an instant and other times you need to give yourself a moment to put together a plan of action to get you and your team to the desired result."

To read this week's entire column click here.

