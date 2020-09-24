September 30th

BETTER NOISE MUSIC announces that AWOLNATION will be performing a full live streaming concert from THE WILTERN in LOS ANGELES on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th at 6p (PT). The live show, produced by LIVE NATION, will be the band’s first full performance of 2020 and they will be playing songs from their latest album, "Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders." Fans who join early will enjoy a virtual backstage pass to the show with multiple cameras set up throughout the venue capturing live behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the artist before the show starts.

Tickets are on sale now and available to purchase via TICKETMASTER here. VIP packages include virtual meet & greets and exclusive AWOLNATION x CREW NATION TEE. Meet & greet package proceeds will be donated to CREW NATION - a global relief fund for live music crews whose jobs have been impacted due to concerts being on pause.

