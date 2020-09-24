Register, Vote And Have A Say In What Happens

A new non-partisan, pro-democracy campaign called “Turn Up The Vote” has been created and launched by SOUNDCLOUD. This annual initiative is aimed at first time voters and is set on encouraging young voters to get involved - register and vote according to MUSICBUSINESSWORLDWIDE.COM.

"Turn Up The Vote" is described as a multi-phased campaign focused on “key actions young voters need to take to get registered, get informed and vote." SOUNDCLOUD has teamed up with HEADCOUNT, a nonprofit youth civic participation organization to create a dedicated voting resource hub.

SOUNDCLOUD will also make Election Day an annual paid holiday to encourage it US employees to "to take time off to vote and engage in civic activities.”

According to SOUNDCLOUD, ““Young voters are only just starting to tap the significant amount of voting power they have. 1 in 10 eligible voters in the US are under 25 and growing each year. GENERATION Z is the largest and most diverse generation ever and they represent nearly half of SOUNDCLOUD’s US audience."

