Donation

OHANA DE WATSONVILLE is donating low power FM KAPU-LP/WATSONVILLE, CA to I-HEALTH RADIO.

In other filings with the FCC, TEMPLE OF POWER (KYEN-LP/ENNIS, TX, lost site) and KUTE, INC. (KDNM/RESERVE, NM, relocating) requested Silent STAs.

And NEW SOUTH RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of Rock WSFZ-A-W296DD/JACKSON, MS to SSR COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $84,000.

