ENTERCOM Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA PD/mornings GREG WILLIAMS has been battling back from COVID-19. On MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th, ALL ACCESS reported that WILLIAMS was hospitalized and being treated for bilateral pneumonia. (NET NEWS 9/14)

WILLIAMS' recovery has been marching along. WEDNESDAY (9/23), WILLIAMS posted on FACEBOOK that his doctors had given him a clean bill of health.

Also on WEDNESDAY (9/23), KSN-TV/WICHITA reported that WILLIAMS was back on the air via a remote setup in his home with plans to return to the KDGS (POWER 93.5) studios next week. See more from KSN-TV here.

