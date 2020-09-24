Grand Ole Opry Stage (Photo: Chris Hollo)

The GRAND OLE OPRY will welcome back a limited, in-venue audience beginning SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3rd, for the first time since MARCH, when it stopped having live audiences at the broadcasts as a result of COVID-19 (NET NEWS 3/13). The addition of an audience will help kick off the OPRY's month-long 95th anniversary celebration.

The in-venue audience will be capped at 500 guests, down from the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE's capacity of 4,400, and will be made up of fans who had previously held tickers for each night's show. DIERKS BENTLEY, TERRI CLARK, VINCE GILL and LORRIE MORGAN are scheduled to perform. BENTLEY will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of his OPRY induction that night.

“With gratitude to the artists who have visited the OPRY since MARCH, staff members and partners who have ensured the OPRY went on every SATURDAY, and a worldwide audience for tuning in over the past six months, we are so excited as we plan to welcome fans back to the OPRY HOUSE,” said OPRY VP/Exec. Producer DAN ROGERS. “So many loyal fans make plans early to be a part of our birthday weekend every year, and I am especially excited that many of those devoted familiar faces will be in the first in-house audience since late last winter. Of course we will only be truly happy when we can return to capacity audiences and full OPRY shows that are known around the world.”

The OPRY show will still continue its one-hour livestream on CIRCLE ALL ACCESS' YOUTUBE, TWITTER and FACEBOOK channels, as well as CIRCLE TV, SIRIUSXM, and the OPRY's flagship home, RYMAN HOSPITALITY 650 WSM-A/NASHVILLE and wsmonline.com. Those who attend the shows live will comply with operating plans including physically distanced seating, mandatory masks for all guests and staff, designated restrooms, no food or beverage service and more.

