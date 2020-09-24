Goddette, Mullett

Two managers have received promotions at VOX AM/FM, LLC's BURLINGTON-PLATTSBURGH cluster.

Sports WCPV (101.3 THE GAME)-Sports WEAV-A-W290AT (960 THE ZONE)-Classic Hits WVTK Sales Manager DAVE GODDETTE has been upped to VP/Sales and Dir. of Sales for the cluster, while OM JOHN MULLETT assumes the title of VP/Operations-Station Mgr.

Partner/Market Mgr. KEN BARLOW said, “We’re pleased that two such longtime and talented broadcasters can be promoted from within. They will make a terrific team to bring VOX AM/FM to a whole new level. Everyone in our building is excited about these changes!”

The cluster also includes Oldies WXZO (96.7 MeTV FM), Hot AC WEZF (STAR 92.9), News-Talk WVMT-A-W242BK, and Top 40 WXXX (95 TRIPLE X).

