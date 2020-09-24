Announces Latin Division Hires

ADA LATIN, the recently launched Latin division of WARNER MUSIC GROUP’s ADA WORLDWIDE, announces several new hires across its global leadership team. Coming aboard are MADRID-based ADA IBERIA Dir. CESAR LORES; ADA MEXICO Dir. HAMURABI CASTRO based in MEXICO CITY; RIO DE JANEIRO-based ADA BRAZIL Dir. JOAO ALQUERES; ADA ANDEAN REGION Dir. MARIANGELA RUBBINI in BOGOTA, COLUMBIA. At ADA LATIN's MIAMI headquarters, DIEGO ABAROA is named VP/Commerce & Marketing while MICHELLE GARCIA will serve as Manager/Operations & Support. All six new staffers will report to JUAN PAZ, head of the MIAMI-headquartered ADA LATIN.

PAZ commented, "I’m honored to welcome these extraordinary leaders to ADA LATIN. MARIANGELA, JOÃO, HAMURABI, CESAR — each one is respected in his or her own right, and brings vast experience, an impressive network and invaluable knowledge to our company. I’m also thrilled to fortify our MIAMI presence with DIEGO and MICHELLE. The fact that we’ve been able to continue with our expansion during these unprecedented times speaks to ADA’s commitment to the region; we are building something real and important here and it’s only the beginning. I am so excited for what the future holds with this all-star team leading the charge."

