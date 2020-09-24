CRS360

In case you missed YESTERDAY’s (9/23) “CRS360” webinar, “Record Labels: 20 Things We've Learned In '20',” hosted by COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC. (CRB), it’s now available to view here. Speakers included BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Sr. Dir Digital Marketing MATT BRUM-TAYLOR, UMG NASHVILLE VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN, BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion SHELLY HARGIS GAINES, TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS Dir./Marketing LAURA HOSTELLEY, CURB RECORDS VP/Artist Development & A&R LAUREL KITTLESON-COBB, SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE Sr. Dir. Partnership Marketing &New Business NICOLE MARINAKE, MOUNTAIN ROAD RECORDS National Dir., Promotion MAURISA PASICK and WEA National Dir./Radio & Streaming SHARI ROTH. The episode was moderated by BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Sr. Dir./National Promotion MICHELLE TIGARD KAMMERER.

The webinar featured each panelist sharing two things they've learned while navigating their label jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the 20 lessons learned were, "Get creative with problem solving," shared by HOSTELLEY, "Kindness and compassion are more important than ever," shared by FRIEDMAN, "Local radio has made a difference," shared by HARGIS-GAINES and "We love and miss live music and industry friends," shared by both PASICK and HARGIS-GAINES (and agreed upon by all of the panelists). Check out the list of all 20 points along with who shared them below:

1.) Find humor in many things (PASICK)

2.) We now wear many hats (PASICK)

3.) Artist development can still happen (KITTLESON-COBB)

4.) Recording new music can still happen (KITTLESON-COBB)

5.) Get creative with problem solving (HOSTELLEY)

6.) Keep up with new trends (HOSTELLEY)

7.) Be able to pivot strategies (MARINAKE)

8.) Do it with heart (MARINAKE)

9.) Kindness and compassion are more important than ever (FRIEDMAN)

10.) Zoom is here to stay (FRIEDMAN)

11.) Learn how to grow into new roles (ROTH)

12.) Learn something new (ROTH)

13.) Embrace new technology and platforms (BRUM-TAYLOR)

14.) Watch what fans are doing and engage (BRUM-TAYLOR)

15.) Local radio has made a difference (HARGIS GAINES)

16.) Radio tours have changed, but are still a great way to showcase new music (HARGIS GAINES)

17.) Country consumer habits have changed (FRIEDMAN & HOSTELLEY)

18.) Without touring, we must find new events for fans and artists (ROTH & MARINAKE)

19.) Online fan engagement is key (KITTLESON-COBB & BRUM-TAYLOR)

20.) We love (and miss) live music and industry friends (HARGIS GAINES & PASICK)

« see more Net News