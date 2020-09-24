Eby (Photo: St. Louis Public Radio)

The ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH's JOE HOLLEMAN is reporting that UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-ST. LOUIS News-Talk KWMU (ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO)/ST. LOUIS GM TIM EBY has exited the station. An email from UMSL Vice Chancellor PAUL HERRING posted by TWITTER account @freepublicradio said that consultant TOM LIVINGSTON has been named Interim GM.

EBY's departure comes amidst an investigation by the university into allegations of unfair treatment of staffers of color at the station. EBY joined the station from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY/WOSU PUBLIC MEDIA in 2009; he earlier served as Station Manager at ELKHART COMMUNITY SCHOOLS News-Talk-Jazz WVPE/ELKHART-SOUTH BEND, IN.

