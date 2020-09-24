KFRG Virtual Candlelight Vigil

ENTERCOM Country KFRG (K-FROG)/RIVERSIDE, CA will host a virtual candlelight vigil on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1st at 8p (PT) to honor lives lost during the ROUTE 91 HARVEST FESTIVAL tragedy in LAS VEGAS three years ago. A remembrance video can be watched on KFRG's FACEBOOK page, and viewers can follow along with the reading of names and lighting of candles.

In a statement, the station said, "Though we can't be together physically [due to COVID-19], K-FROG will always be there for the Country Strong Community, and will continue to honor those who lost their lives and the survivors who still live with the trauma of OCTOBER 1st, 2017."

« see more Net News