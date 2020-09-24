Texoma Back The Badge Foundation

ALPHA MEDIA KMKT (KATY COUNTRY)/NORTH DALLAS, TX recently raised $52,000 for the TEXOMA Back The Badge Foundation during its fourth annual Back the Badge Memorial Golf Tournament. The amount raised broke the station's previous record of $50,000 set in 2018. The tournament took place FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th at STONE CREEK GOLF CLUB in SHERMAN, TX. Money raised will benefit the foundation, which raises awareness and assists law enforcement officers faced with illness, serious injury or death.

Additionally, the station raised money through a helicopter ball drop, where golf balls were dropped from a helicopter onto the green, and the first ball landing in the hole won $1,000.

"A record breaking year," said KMKT Dir./Content and morning host ZAC GRANTHAM. "Our sponsors, listeners, volunteers, and community leaders are simply amazing! We hope this event creates an overwhelming sense of appreciation for what our first responders do on a daily basis."

