DJ Shortman

NEW YORK-based reggae and dancehall label VP RECORDS will host live DJ sessions on YOUTUBE, beginning with a month-long residency by DJ SHORTMAN, starting TODAY from 5-6p ET via the VP RECORDS YOUTUBE channel. The series will continue every FRIDAY at the same time.

This week’s theme is "Off Quarantine!" In addition to playing some of the best in reggae and dancehall, SHORTMAN will include songs that celebrate togetherness while being apart. “it’s nice to bring people together after being away for some time.” said the DJ.



Against the backdrop of the newly renovated VP Records retail store on JAMAICA AVE. in QUEENS, NY, "Live DJ Sessions" is an inclusive gathering for music lovers eager to hear exclusive songs that have not been released to the public, specialized themed shows or new album launches.

« back to Net News